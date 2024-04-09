Warning over Facebook Marketplace in SA after brothers murdered in Gqeberha

The brothers, aged 19 and 30, responded to an ad for a TV set on Facebook's Marketplace.

Eastern Cape police have warned South Africans not fall prey to criminals who are exploiting Facebook Marketplace to rob their victims in the country.

This comes after two brothers Aaron and Kyle Alberts from St Albans were murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha after responding to a Facebook advertisement last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the deaths, calling them “senseless.

Online murder plot

She said the brothers, aged 19 and 30, responded to an ad for a TV set on Facebook’s Marketplace, but it seemed they were lured under false pretenses.

“It is alleged that their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were taken with the perpetrators providing a wrong address to mislead them. The brothers went to a house in Ceru Steet in NU 5 in Motherwell and were informed that no such ad was placed and the occupants of the house bore no knowledge of any sale. While still at the address, they were approached by two suspects who shot and robbed them. Their bakkie was recovered not far from the crime scene.”

Naidu warned the public about the dangers of online sales.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and diligence when using social media platforms to make purchases. Verify the credibility of sellers, conduct transactions in safe locations, and consider involving law enforcement if there are any suspicions.”

Online sales warning

Naidu said Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha are investigating two cases of murder.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major Gen Vuyisile Ncata, has advised the public, “never to tread on unfamiliar territory.”

“This is not the first time that people have fallen victims to such scams however this is the first that lives were lost. We are urging people to report to the police station and request police to accompany you instead of going on your own.

“There are hotspot danger zones which should be avoided. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring the safety of our community,” said Ncata.

