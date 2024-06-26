KZN newborn found dead in bin bag: What to do if you can’t keep your baby

There are alternatives available to not keep a baby. Dumping or abandoning a child under any circumstances is illegal according to the Children's Act.

A devastating discovery was made in Tea Estate, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Tuesday morning when a newborn baby girl was found dead in a bin bag.

The incident occurred on a dirt road, approximately seven kilometres from the Verulam Central Business District.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) reported that eyewitnesses said three men and their five dogs were searching for recyclable materials in the area when they stumbled upon the abandoned infant.

“They fled the area and reported the find to neighbours who immediately contacted Reaction Unit SA,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

Watch: Scene of newborn found roadside, dead in a bin bag.

Paramedics along with Rusa members responded to the call and located the scene after a brief search.

“A newborn baby girl was found in a black big bag. Paramedics found that the baby was unresponsive & declared her deceased at 09:07,” Balram added.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident and attempting to trace the mother.

Exploring alternatives to keeping a baby

In South Africa, a person faced with an unplanned pregnancy or unable to care for a child has several options beyond keeping the baby.

These alternatives prioritise the well-being and safety of both the individual and the child.

Here are some safe and legal options to consider if you do not want to keep a baby:

Safe abortion

Safe abortion is a legal option in South Africa, subject to certain conditions. The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act allows for abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The act states that an individual may terminate a pregnancy “upon request of a woman during the first 12 weeks of the gestation period of her pregnancy; from the 13th up to and including the 20th week of the gestation period if a medical practitioner, after consultation with the pregnant woman, is of the

opinion that the continued pregnancy would pose a risk of injury to the woman’s physical or mental health.

“If there exists a substantial risk that the fetus would suffer from a severe physical or mental abnormality; or the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, or the continued pregnancy would significantly affect the social or economic circumstances of the woman.”

Individuals can access safe abortion services at designated facilities.

Adoption

Adoption allows a person to give their child a loving home with another family.

In South Africa, adoption is regulated by the Children’s Act, and individuals can work with accredited adoption agencies or attorneys to facilitate the process.

There are different ways one can pick if they choose the adoption route. These include closed adoption, where the parent cannot have contact with the child or their adoptive family once they’ve placed the child for adoption.

Additionally, one can opt for open adoption where contact with the child or their adoptive family is allowed even after the child has been placed for adoption.

Open adoption can take different forms of communication like the ability to visit the child from time to time, receiving updates via calls, getting photos and so on, depending on the agreement between parties involved.

Direct placement adoption, gives you the ability to choose the adoptive family yourself. You may need to consult an attorney, however, in most cases, the adoptive family offers to pay the legal fees.

Agency adoption is also an option, however, it is important to choose an agency that matches and supports your needs. With many agencies to pick from, don’t hesitate to leave one if it doesn’t align with your needs or beliefs.

Foster care

Foster care provides temporary care for a child until a permanent solution is found.

In South Africa, foster care is regulated by the Department of Social Development, and individuals can work with accredited foster care organisations.

Alternatively, one can put the child in kinship care, which refers to handing over the baby to extended family members.

Alternative care facilities

Alternative care facilities, such as crisis pregnancy centres and mother-and-baby units, offer temporary care and support for individuals and their children.

These facilities provide a safe environment and connect individuals with resources for long-term solutions.

It is essential to seek guidance from qualified professionals and organisations to explore all your options before making a final decision on what to do with your baby.

It is also imperative to remember that dumping or abandoning a child under any circumstances is illegal according to the Children’s Act. A person who abandons a child can be charged and prosecuted.