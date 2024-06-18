KZN police launch manhunt for mass murder suspects – 12 killed, four injured

Police said an unknown number of suspects shot and killed 12 people and injured four others in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a manhunt for suspects in connection with mass murder in the province.

The law enforcement officials activated the 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources in search of an unknown number of suspects who shot and killed six people and injured four others in Entshele area in Ezakheni on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said 12 people were travelling in a bakkie on Helpmekaar Road when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire at the bakkie.

Netshiunda said two children under the age of five are among the deceased.

“Six women aged 37, two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and girl children aged five and two years old were declared dead at the scene. Two men and three more women survived the shooting with injuries and were rushed to hospital. A 21-year-old woman escaped the shooting unharmed.

“The motive of the killing has not yet been established and police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

Soshanguve murder suspect

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Dennis Nyatsunga, who also goes by the surname Ngobeni as well as the alias ‘Shumba’, is wanted in connection with the murder of four people in Soshanguve.

Among the victims are two girls, aged two and seven, who were burnt alive inside an informal dwelling on 2 June 2024.

The suspect is believed to be a Mozambiquan national and is reported to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker’s permit.

Gauteng provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect is also facing charges of attempted murder and arson.

“The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and very dangerous,” Masondo said.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

