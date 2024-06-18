R100 000 reward offered for information on wanted Soshanguve murder suspect

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and his alleged accomplice is described by police as 'armed and very dangerous'

Gauteng police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Dennis Nyatsunga, who also goes by the surname Ngobeni as well as the alias ‘Shumba’, is wanted in connection with the murder of four people in Soshanguve.

Among the victims are two girls, aged two and seven, who were burnt alive inside an informal dwelling on 2 June 2024.

The suspect is believed to be a Mozambiquan national and is reported to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker’s permit.

The suspect is described by police as being short in height and having a dark complexion.

“He is also facing charges of attempted murder and arson. The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and very dangerous. All information will be treated with confidentiality,” stated Gauteng provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Members of public with any information are urged to contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.

Man arrested in connection with Soshanguve murders

A man appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 12 June after he was arrested in connection with the crime.

The arrested suspect and his wanted accomplice, Nyatsunga, are alleged to have shot six people.

“Two of the victims, a man and a woman, died on the scene. The suspects proceeded to a shack in the same area where they allegedly set alight the shack where the two young girls were sleeping,” confirmed Masondo.

Two more injured persons succumbed to their injures in hospital. A preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects were after the father of the girls who was not at home at the time of incident.

The arrested suspect has been remanded in custody and will appear again on 19 June.