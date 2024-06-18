Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Nicholas Zaal

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

18 Jun 2024

05:00 pm

Bye bye Bheki: Police Minister thanks South Africans on last day in office [VIDEO]

Bheki Cele playfully warns officers he is still in charge for the day, and thanks the public and the ANC for supporting him.

Outgoing Minister of Police Bheki Cele

Outgoing Minister of Police Bheki Cele (right) awards medals to long-serving police officers. Photo: X/Lirandzu Themba

Outgoing Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele thanked South Africans for their support and encouraged his successor to put the public first during an address on his last day in office.

ALSO READ: ‘When I came out of my mother’s womb, I was not a minister,’ says Cele [VIDEO]

The African National Congress (ANC) member will bow out with the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday. Cele did not make it onto the list of ANC members to return to Parliament.

‘Thank you South Africa’

“[I thank] the people of South Africa, especially my organisation, the African National Congress, and those that allowed me to be a minister,” he said.

“Remember, I am just one bar below being President,” he joked. “They didn’t put me there, but where they’ve put me I’m very much grateful.”

RELATED: Being police minister is not an inheritance, but a job, says Bheki Cele ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Cele said his successor should remember that “the walk is still long”.

“It’s not about us, it is not about position. It is about putting the most effort, to put the shoulder on the wheel for the betterment of the lives of the people of South Africa.

“The only word I can say is thank you, South Africa.”

Watch part of Cele’s address below:

Always eager to learn something new

Cele also spent his last day in office awarding medals to long-serving officers at a medal parade at the Saps Tshwane Academy.

“There’s nothing wrong with teaching yourself things you don’t know,” Cele said, telling officers he was still in charge for the day.

He explained that after the presidential inauguration, Ramaphosa would be the highest-ranking official of the country.

“After he is sworn in he assumes power and runs the country alone… After that he will appoint ministers and delegate.

“For now, there is a cabinet and Cele is one member… I am the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele,” he said playfully, drawing laughter and applause from the officers.

WATCH: Over R170k spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder briefing in KZN (VIDEO)

Read more on these topics

Bheki Cele Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics JUST IN: UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa held ransom for R10k
Health Community Chat: Are you taking extra precautions to avoid getting Mpox?
Motoring GAS Motorshow thrills car enthusiasts in Durban [PICS]
Opinion Will government finally listen to the voice of the people?
News Shivambu ‘saved the day’ at first National Assembly sitting, says Zille

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES