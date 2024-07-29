Teacher shot dead at KZN school on Monday morning

The KZN Department of Education has dispatched officials to the area to offer support with police yet to identify the suspects

Learners at a school in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) witnessed the murder of a female teacher on Monday morning, 29 July.

The provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two unknown suspects entered the school and shot the 46-year-old woman several times.

“Police in Ntuzuma are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 46-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed inside school premises at Richmond Farm,” confirmed Netshiunda.

The suspects escaped and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Teacher’s shooting: a “senseless act”

KZN Department of Education officials have been sent to Phikiswayo Primary School to provide support to those affected by the tragedy.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community during this devastating time,” stated KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka.

“The Department condemns this senseless act of violence and calls upon law enforcement to expedite their investigation to ensure justice is served,” Hlomuka urged.

“We urge anyone with information to assist the police,” he concluded.

Teacher murdered in Vanderbijlpark

The incident in KZN comes three months after four suspects were arrested for the murder of a 33-year-old life orientation teacher in April.

Palesa Mofokeng was shot in her vehicle while waiting at a traffic light, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Investigations led detective teams to parts of Soweto and Vereeniging where they arrested the four suspects.

“Police also recovered the firearm and seized the vehicle used during the commission of the crime,” confirmed Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The Riverside High School teacher was described as dedicated to her profession.

“Previous learners taught by her reached out and expressed their condolences to the school and the family while sharing what she meant to them not just as a teacher, but more [as] a mother,” the school stated after her passing.