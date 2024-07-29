‘Saps employment offers do not require any payment’: Bogus police scam alert

Some victims hoping for job offers have already been scammed thousands of rands

The South African Police Service (Saps) has issued a warning to the public to be vigilant against scammers posing as police officers, who demand money in exchange for police trainee jobs.

This comes after individuals in the Eastern Cape, particularly the East London and King Williams Town regions recently fell victim to police job offer scams, taxing them off thousands of rands.

Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa set the record straight and urged the public to be cautious and weary of such offers.

Mawisa explicitly stated that “Saps employment offers do not require any payment”.

Police jobs scam

The scammers, who target those who have applied for entry-level positions or are still looking for jobs within the policing industry, promise fake employment opportunities in exchange for sums of R3000 or R5000.

According to police reports, some unsuspecting victims have already paid this money through local transfers.

“Saps has already witnessed where some complainants embarked on a bus from the province of KwaZulu Natal to King Williams Town as they were promised to commence their training at Saps Bhisho Academy,” said Mawisa.

Furthermore, Mawisa emphasised the importance of fact-checking employment offer posts. She warned against believing job offers which come through SMSes or suspicious phone calls.

“As soon as there are any vacancies in the organisation, posts are advertised through credible and recognised official communication platforms, including advertisements in newspapers and Saps official social media,” she said.

Moreover,Mawisa issued further caution to job seekers interested in Saps careers, reminding them that application forms and Saps employment are available for free at all police stations.

“SAPS urges applicants and parents to refuse to be subjected to these scams and report the matter immediately to the nearest police station.”

With such dire economic conditions and the scarcity of jobs thereof, it can be quite easy to fall victim to a fake job offer.

Here are some tips to help you spot a fake job offer or interview, especially online:

Research the company: Verify the company’s existence, reputation, and contact information. Check their website, social media, and reviews. Be cautious of generic emails: Legitimate companies usually address you by name, not with generic greetings like “Dear candidate” or “Hello there”. Watch for spelling and grammar mistakes: Scammers often make errors in their messages. Check the job description: Fake job offers often have vague or overly broad job descriptions. Be wary of urgent hiring processes: Legitimate companies usually have a thorough hiring process, not a rushed one. Don’t pay for training or equipment: Reputable companies provide the necessary training and equipment. Never pay for an interview or application form. Verify the interviewer’s identity: Research the interviewer’s name and title to ensure they’re a real employee. Be cautious of online interviews: Fake interviews may be conducted via messaging apps or unsecured video calls. Don’t share personal info: Legitimate companies won’t ask for sensitive information like bank details or passwords. Trust your instincts: If something feels off, it probably is.

Additionally, be cautious of:

Job offers that seem too good to be true

Pressure to accept the job immediately

Unprofessional communication

Lack of clear company information

Requests for payment or financial information

Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry