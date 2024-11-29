Law enforcement officials also victims of GBV

Reports of GBV and systemic harassment among law enforcers highlight a crisis within SA’s criminal justice system.

Law enforcement officials who are supposed to be protecting the public against gender-based violence (GBV) are themselves victims in their workplaces.

“Police and correctional services officers tasked with combating SA’s gender-based violence epidemic are facing a grim irony as they are often victims of gender-based violence and femicide themselves,” said Richard Mamabolo, national spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

The union launched a campaign aimed at compelling the Saps and the department of correctional services to speed up investigations of cases that were reported long ago.

“We are now meeting the department’s regional offices in Northern Cape and Free State, because cases that have been brought to our attention since July last year have not been concluded,” Mamabolo said.

“Our campaign, including a protest that will be held in Kimberley today, is to raise awareness and ensure the victims can trust the union to take further steps,” said Mamabolo.

“While the nation observes 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Popcru has highlighted what it terms an ‘institutional crisis’ within the criminal justice cluster,” said Mamabolo.

A female senior employee at the department’s Northern Cape office, claimed she had recently experienced GBV after she refused to be in a romantic relationship with her senior manager.

“It all started when he texted me and telephoned me asking to come and see him,” said the woman, who asked not to be named fearing reprisal.

“After I refused to entertain him, he started to be abusive and questioned everything I do. Earlier this month, he accused me of interacting with a former inmate and I was suspended and later dismissed. I, however, appealed the dismissal.

“I am not the only woman this man demanded sexual favours from. In my case, many people refused to be witnesses fearing they might be victimised,” she said.

Another officer from the same department shared a similar experience. When she started her career at one of the correctional centres in the Northern Cape, she dated her supervisor – but her troubles started in 2015 when she separated from him.

She claims the man started to sabotage her at work and also threatened her.

“During meetings, I would be sidelined; he always threatened to fire me. I reported the matter to Popcru, who intervened and assisted me in reporting it to my employer. I would like to encourage men and women who are facing GBV at work to speak out as soon as possible. If you don’t talk about it no one can assist you.”

Popcru chair for the Northern Cape Zamani Mathiso confirmed the two women alerted the union about the abuse they experienced.

A toxic culture of systematic harassment has tainted the sector, marked by disturbing reports of prejudice, sexual favours and abuses of power, while men and women who speak up face suspension, retaliation and even career death, Mathiso said.

“GBV seems to be growing worse, infiltrating every level of our society. But to deal with it successfully, we must first eradicate it within our criminal justice system. Our communities’ protectors cannot protect while they need protection.”

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said: “GBV is a serious and pervasive issue that requires urgent attention, meaningful action and accountability.

“It is deeply concerning when GBV is misused as a tool to deflect accountability for unrelated actions or misconduct. Such actions not only undermine the efforts of those dedicated to addressing GBV but also trivialise the experiences of countless survivors who face real harm.”

“Popcru using GBV as a means of deflection is a betrayal of this mission. Those engaging in such practices must understand the harm they inflict – not only on GBV victims but also on the credibility of global advocacy efforts.”