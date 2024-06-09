McDonald’s drive-thru shooting leaves one dead

This tragic incident marks the second fatal shooting in the family.

A shooting incident at a McDonald’s drive-through in Hazyview, Mpumalanga has left a family reeling after a second fatal shooting in just months.

Ntombi Mnisi, sister of Clyde Mnisi who was also shot dead a few months ago in White River, was gunned down at a McDonald’s drive through on Thursday.

Mnisi was driving a Mercedes Benz V Class at the time of the incident. There is currently no proof if the incident was a robbery, or hijacking gone wrong.

ALSO READ: Winner of look of the week: Zizi Kodwa and Thabo Bester’s unlikely courtroom fashion

Murder mystery

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, searching for two armed suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle.

The pair allegedly emerged from a silver grey Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration plates and opened fire, striking the Mnisi and her passenger.

A lady driving a Mercedes Benz V Class in Hazyview was shot 10 Times with a riffle at McDonald's Drive Through. They shot her and left her like that.



The deceased was identified by The Youth Voice as Ntombi Mnisi. She is the sister of Clyde Mnisi (37) who was shot dead on March… pic.twitter.com/Bsfo1XK69x — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) June 8, 2024

According to reports, the 35-year-old was shot 10 times with a rifle. Mnisi succumbed to her injuries and was certified dead at the scene, while the man sustained injuries.

ALSO READ: Three children die in devastating Northern Cape fire

“Some empty cartridges from a rifle and a pistol were found at the scene,” said Mdhluli.

Mdhluli said the motive behind the shooting remained unknown and an investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of the brazen incident.

Mdhluli also said preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect’s vehicle may have been stolen or hijacked in Bushbuckridge on May 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Police investigate Nebo murder mystery

Second shooting

The family is still reeling from the loss of Clyde, who was shot dead just months prior.

The 37-year-old was gunned down on March 26 near the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMI) airport in White River.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the incident and assured that the police will work tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Northdale residents still reeling in horror after woman’s body found ‘faceless’