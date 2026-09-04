Manhunt for suspects who disarmed JMPD officer in Lenasia

The JMPD said the officer was ambushed while performing his duties in the area

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has launched a manhunt after an on-duty officer was disarmed of his service weapon in Lenasia.

The JMPD said the officer was performing his duties in the area when he was ambushed at gunpoint by three men.

During the attack, the suspects managed to grab the officer’s weapon before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle towards the Golden Highway.

The officer did not sustain any physical injuries, but medical and wellness support mechanisms have been activated to assist him.

The JMPD condemns any attack on law enforcement personnel, noting that an “attack on an officer represents a direct threat to the safety of our communities”.

“Dedicated units, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, are actively investigating the matter to recover the weapon and bring those responsible to justice.”

The JMPD urged members of the public who may have information about the incident to report it as soon as possible.