Police launch manhunt after 11 killed in ‘senseless’ KwaMakhutha massacre

Police said 'a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out'.

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has ordered KwaZulu‑Natal’s (KZN) top cop to launch a 72‑hour manhunt after gunmen massacred 11 people in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Three other people were injured when armed suspects reportedly entered a house in the Ziko area on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026, and opened fire on people who were gathered inside.

Concern over ‘senseless’ killings

Dimpane has expressed her concern over the senseless loss of life and conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

“There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts.

“We are confident that investigators are following a promising lead which could assist in securing a breakthrough in this case,” said Dimpane.

Motive

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that while the motive for the shooting has not yet been established, “a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out”.

“Information available at this stage suggests that 13 men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them. Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene, and four were taken to hospital; one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the victims were on Crime Intelligence’s radar in connection with illegal activities, which police cannot divulge at the moment to protect investigations which have been launched,” Netshiunda said.

Appeal for information

Saps is appealing to community members to provide investigators with reliable and credible information that can assist in identifying, tracing and apprehending the suspects.

Information can be provided to the investigating team or anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySaps app.