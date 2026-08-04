Limpopo police smash cross‑border vehicle smuggling ring

In the first incident, Two Malawian nationals, aged 36 and 40, were arrested.

Limpopo police have intensified their crackdown on cross‑border vehicle smuggling, arresting three suspects and recovering two stolen Nissan Navaras worth a combined R1.5 million in separate intelligence‑driven operations.

The Provincial Tracking Team and Investigation Unit, working with Limpopo Tactical, Tshimollo Security and Investigations, Shadow Secure, Tracker South Africa and Tracker Connect, carried out anti‑smuggling operations on 2 and 3 August 2026.

Nissan Navara ProMax

In the first incident, which occurred on Sunday, 02 August 2026, police received intelligence regarding a Nissan Navara ProMax that had been stolen in Springs, Gauteng, on Saturday, 01 August 2026, and was allegedly being transported to the Beitbridge Port of Entry for smuggling out of the country.

Foreign nationals

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said authorities established observation along the N1 South within the Westernburg policing precinct, where the vehicle was spotted travelling at high speed.

“The driver ignored police instructions to stop, prompting a high-speed pursuit. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop, and preliminary investigations confirmed that it had been reported stolen.

“Two Malawian nationals, aged 36 and 40, were arrested. The recovered Nissan Navara ProMax is valued at approximately R900 000,” Ledwaba said.

Cross-border

In a second incident on Monday, 03 August 2026, police acted on further intelligence regarding another stolen vehicle allegedly destined for the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Ledwaba said authorities maintained observation on the N1 South outside Polokwane, where a grey Nissan Navara was intercepted and stopped.

“Investigations established that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Alberton policing area, Gauteng, on Friday, 31 July 2026. The vehicle is valued at approximately R600 000. A 34-year-old South African man was arrested in connection with the incident.”

Smuggling

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers praised the joint Saps and private security teams for their role in disrupting cross‑border vehicle smuggling.

Scheepers said the arrests and recoveries highlight the success of intelligence‑led policing and reaffirm Saps’ commitment to dismantling criminal networks behind vehicle theft and smuggling.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 04 August 2026.

Police investigations are continuing.