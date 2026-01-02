Live ammunition and explosives found in Benoni wendy house

Officers from EMPD and Saps recovered one mortar bomb, an R1 rifle magazine, and 79 live rounds from a Benoni guest house wendy house.

A tip-off led the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps) to uncover live ammunition and explosives in a Benoni guest house wendy house.

The EMPD Community Liaison Unit (CLU) officers and the K9 Unit officers, in collaboration with the Saps Explosive Unit officers, uncovered live ammunition and explosives in the Lakefield area.

The officers conducted a thorough search after law enforcement received a tip-off. The tip indicated possible explosives hidden in a wendy house at a guest house on Cernan and Lunar Roads.

“A brown box containing suspicious items was located, and the area was cordoned off for safety,” the EMPD said.

EMPD and Saps recovered explosives and live ammunition in Benoni. Picture: Supplied.

“The EMPD K9 Unit’s explosive detection dog confirmed the presence of military-grade explosives.”

Hidden inside the wendy house were one 60 mm mortar bomb and one 60 mm illuminating bomb. Also found were one R1 rifle magazine and 79 live rounds of ammunition.

“While no arrests were made, the SAPS Explosive Unit has taken over the investigation,” the Ekurhuleni police said.

The EMPD urged the public to report suspicious items or activities to help keep the community safe.

Recently, police arrested Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala and his uncle, Alexander Ferrowst Thema, for possession of explosives.

Zim politician arrested for possession of explosives

Officers stopped the two on 6 November 2025 while they were driving along Kgosi Mampuru Street in Pretoria Central.

During the search, police found 26 blasting cartridges and 15 connector cap fusers in their car.

The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court granted bail of R10 000 each to Sikhala (53) and Thema (78).

