By Faizel Patel

31 Oct 2024

09:34 am

Lusikisiki mass shooting: Another suspect arrested

The shooting, which left 18 family members dead.

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

Police have confirmed that a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shooting in the Eastern Cape last month.

The man was arrested on Thursday.

This brings to seven the number of people that have been arrested for the mass shooting which left 18 people dead in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the suspect is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

*This is a developing story.

