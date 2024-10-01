‘We know who we are looking for’: Suspect in police custody for questioning on Lusikisiki shooting

The government will assist the families of the victims with burial arrangements.

One individual is currently being interrogated in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, which resulted in 18 fatalities.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Ngobozana village, where 17 individuals lost their lives, with an 18th victim succumbing to injuries in the hospital.

Fifteen women and three men died, two other victims are still in the hospital.

It is believed that armed suspects opened fire and killed the victims in two separate houses.

The victims were in the process of preparing for a traditional ritual to signify the end of mourning for a mother and daughter who were killed last year.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola announced that the South African Police Service (Saps) was making progress in its investigations into the “horrific, barbaric, and senseless killings”.

A dedicated team of forensic experts, ballistics specialists, and detectives specialising in serious violence and crime has been assigned to the case, and they have completed their inspections of the crime scene.

The commissioner revealed that police are close to achieving a breakthrough, having recently detained a suspect for questioning.

“At this stage, we know who we are looking for. We do have one person of interest for questioning. They are not under arrest at this stage, but we have a direction.

“We know where we are going, and we will update the nation as we go along. The investigation is going well,” he said.

Masemola, however, did not give any further details.

“At the end of the questioning, it will be decided whether he is arrested or is released. The investigation and questioning continue.”

He also urged community members to come forward with any information they may have about the shooting to assist the police.

Police Minister sends warning to criminals

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu acknowledged the concerns raised by Lusikisiki residents regarding crime in the area, noting allegations that case dockets were languishing at the local police station.

“It is now time to dust off those dockets. It is now time to get into another gear of policing in South Africa as a whole. It’s a different era, and it has come, and we are onto it,” he said.

The minister addressed the public’s distrust of the police, emphasising that law enforcement must focus on fulfilling their duties while leaving judgment to the citizens.

He also issued a strong warning to criminals.

“Criminals, when they see the police doing their job, they must surrender or they will be made to surrender,” Mchunu said.

Government to assist families affected by Lusikisiki shooting

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that the government would assist the families of the victims with burial arrangements and psychosocial services.

Funeral preparations for the deceased were under way.

“The bodies, from today, are being moved to the relevant parlours, so that is being handled.

“The families have been fully briefed now. We are also working with them, having established a small committee.

“All spheres of government are working together to ensure that we will be able to help the families and also to mitigate the disaster effects of this. We don’t want to see these families suffering more than they have suffered,” Mabuyane said.

The premier likened the shooting to war.

“This is war; so many deaths at the same time only happen when people are at war, and I don’t think we should be really resting on our laurels, folding our arms when criminals have declared war. We will definitely reciprocate that.”

Earlier, Mchunu engaged the residents of the Lusikisiki community, commending the families of the victims for cooperating with the police.

The minister indicated that the suspects used different firearms during the attack.

“These criminals counted [the victims] one by one up to 17, shooting them using various weapons, and they were patient enough to make sure that all those 17 people are indeed finished off on the scene.”