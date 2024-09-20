Former DA councillor Malusi Booi’s co-accused shot dead two days after bail release

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Abdul Kader Davids' murder.

Former City of Cape Town housing MMC Malusi Booi and his nine co-accused at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Abdul Kader Davids, a co-accused in the R1 billion housing tender fraud case alongside former City of Cape Town Human Settlements members of the mayoral committee (MMC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Malusi Booi, has been shot dead.

Davids was gunned down around 9pm on Thursday in Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain.

His body was found outside a property on Ascot Street.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the 42-year-old man’s murder.

“Preliminary reports suggest that unknown gunmen opened fire on the victim, who was declared deceased by medical personnel who attended the scene.

“The motive for this murder is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service [SAPS],” Western Cape police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, confirmed in a brief statement.

Malusi Booi and co-accused granted bail

Davids’ death occurred just two days after he, along with his co-accused, was granted bail by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The 42-year-old, along with Booi, Mohammed Amod, Randall Mullins, and Brenda Mullions, were each released on R250,000 bail.

Suraya Manual was granted bail of R150 000.

Booi’s ex-wife, Nomvuyo Mnyaka, his former girlfriend, Lorna Ndoda, and former Cape Town public housing director, Siphokazi September, had their bail set at R25 000 each.

The accused face a range of charges, including fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

They were arrested in connection with eight City of Cape Town housing tenders worth just over R1 billion, allegedly unlawfully awarded to three companies linked to suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

Stanfield and Johnson are scheduled to join the tender fraud case on 16 October.

The couple are currently in custody, awaiting trial for other crimes, including a 2023 arrest related to car theft.

The state has indicated that further arrests in the case have not been ruled out.

Booi’s arrest follows an office raid by the police in March 2023 while he was serving as the MMC for human settlements for the DA.