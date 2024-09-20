Alleged Eskom fraud fugitive Michael Lomas brought back to SA

A seven year fraud investigation has led to the extradition of Michael Lomas who is linked to improper payment linked to Kusile power station.

British national Michael Lomas is due back in South Africa to face fraud charges.

The former Eskom contractor is facing 41 corruption charges of corruption over a R745 million payment related to the construction of the Kusile power station

Lomas was first ordered to return to South Africa in 2022, but his extradition was delayed as he sought to appeal the decision.

A UK court dismissed his appeal last month and his extradition is successfully being completed on Friday morning.