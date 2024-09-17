Former City of Cape Town, DA councillor Malusi Booi granted R250K bail

The state has indicated that further arrests in the case have not been ruled out.

Former City of Cape Town housing MMC Malusi Booi and his nine co-accused at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former City of Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi and his nine co-accused have been granted bail and will be released from custody.

Booi appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday alongside his ex-wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, former girlfriend Lorna Ndoda, former Cape Town public housing director Siphokazi September, and co-accused, Mohammed Amod, Randall Mullins, Suraya Manual, Brenda Mullins, Thuli Imgibi, and Abdul-Kader Davids to hear the outcome of their bail applications.

Malusi Booi bail

Last week, the state proposed bail amounts ranging from R20 000 to R200 000 for the accused, who face charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The suspects were arrested in connection with eight City of Cape Town housing tenders worth just over R1 billion, allegedly unlawfully awarded to three companies linked to suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

ALSO READ: Another court blow for City of Cape Town against EFF and Bulelani Qolani

Stanfield and Johnson are scheduled to join the tender fraud case on 16 October.

The couple are currently in custody, awaiting trial for other crimes, including a 2023 arrest related to car theft.

The state has indicated that further arrests in the case have not been ruled out.

Bail judgment

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Alida Theart said: “It is noticeable that all applicants with the exception of applicant eight just gave in an affidavit, which was clearly a pro forma filled in here and there, but nothing to prove.

“It is about providing evidence by satisfying the court that it would be in the interest of justice to grant bail. Playing open cards is vital at this point in time.”

Theart noted that all accused handed over their passports.

She highlighted that Booi, through his lawyer, told the court he could afford R5 000 bail.

“There was no indication as to where he gets this amount from,” the magistrate said.

READ MORE: Court grants eviction order against homeless people in Cape Town CBD

Theart said the court had taken all the relevant factors and case law into account when granting the accused bail.

“Mr Booi, you are granted bail on the amount of R250 000. The applicant is prohibited to make contact directly or indirectly with any witness.”

The former MMC is prohibited from leaving the Eastern Cape, where he resides, without the permission of the investigating officer as part of his bail conditions.

Watch the video below:

[WATCH] Former Cape Town human settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi and his 9 co-accused are appearing at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for bail judgement, following their arrests in Cape Town, Eastern Cape and Joburg last week @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/PC7ARD91Sk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2024

Manual was granted bail of R150 000, while Abdul Kader, Amod, and Randall Mullins each received bail set at R250 000.

Brenda Mullions also had her bail set at R250 000.

Meanwhile, Imgibi, Mnyaka, Ndoda, and September were granted bail of R25 000 each.

Booi’s arrest follows an office raid by the police in March 2023, while he was serving as the MMC for human settlements for the Democratic Alliance (DA).