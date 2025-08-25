Man arrested in connection with attack on known drug den

Four people were killed in two separate but related incidents involving a house known to police as a drug den.

Police in the Free State have arrested a man in connection with two attacks on alleged drug dealers.

Authorities apprehended the man on Thursday, with witnesses identifying a 35-year-old suspect as the perpetrator of one of the incidents through an identity parade.

The man is expected in court on Monday.

Four killed in two shootings

Multiple units assisted in tracing the man, with investigations leading to a joint operation held between 2am and 8am on Thursday morning.

In June, an unknown number of gunmen entered a house in Heidedal that was known to police as being a drug den.

Police report that occupants of the house were shot at at random, leaving three people dead.

“A second, related incident took place in July, during which the owner of the same drug operation was fatally shot by an unknown male who fled the scene after the attack,” confirmed Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the killings, stating that investigations were ongoing.

“The swift action and professionalism of officers is commendable and demonstrates the South African Police Service’s (Saps) ongoing commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety,” stated Earle.

Operation Shanela successes

Free State police secured 78 drug-related arrests across the province under the Operation Shanela banner last week.

“Police members seized mandrax tablets, dagga and other narcotics, preventing their circulation within communities,” stated Earle.

Among the arrests were a couple in Sasolburg selling Schedule 5 medications without authorisation.

In a similar incident in Winburg, a man was found in possession of R20 000 worth of Schedule 6 veterinary medicine without documentation, as well as 420 rounds of high-calibre ammunition.

“These arrests highlight Saps’ determination to dismantle drug distribution channels and prevent the proliferation of unlawful substances,” Earle concluded.

