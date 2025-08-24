Police hunting suspects linked to triple murder in Western Cape

The suspects who fled the scene on foot are yet to be arrested.

There’s been yet another deadly shooting in the Western Cape after three men aged between 18 and 39 were shot dead in their yard, in a crime spree that has gripped the province.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Daventry Street, Stradford Green, Eersterivier, early on Sunday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said provincial detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes unit are probing the circumstances surrounding a shooting.

“Preliminary information reveals that three unknown armed men entered the premises where the three victims were sitting in the yard at about 12.40 am.

They opened fire and fatally shot the three. Kleinvlei SAPS subsequently registered three counts of murder.”

“We appeal to anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects to please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile application anonymously. All information will be dealt with confidentially.”

Taxi rank shooting

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a man was shot and fatally wounded at the Somerset taxi rank in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 6.30am.

“According to reports, Saps members received a complaint about a shooting incident at the mentioned address. Upon arrival, they found the body of the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest lying on his back halfway out the door of the taxi.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Mass shooting

On Thursday, two people were killed and five others, aged between 22 and 43, were injured in a shooting in Cape Town.

Western Cape police also arrested several suspects.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Thursday on OR Tambo Road in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Van Wyk said they are investigating the incident.

“Hout Bay police registered two counts of murder and five attempted murders.”

Baby killed

On Friday, in another deadly shooting, a three-month-old baby was shot dead in his mother’s arms in Yellowood Street, Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the gunman killed the child and attempted to kill his mother.

“The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unidentified suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is believed to be gang-related. The victim WAS declared deceased by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi added that Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder.

The little baby was laid to rest on Saturday, according to Muslim rites.

Cape Town shootings

According to police, there have been more than 30 murders across Cape Town in the past two months due to mass shootings.

It is believed that the shootings are related to either gangs, taxi disputes, or extortion.

Western Cape police intensified their operations this week in response to a surge in murder and attempted murder cases, visiting precincts affected by the recent mass shootings.

