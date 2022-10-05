‘People of interest’ in Kruger Park German tourist murder arrested

Citizen Reporter

Three suspects potentially involved in the botched hijacking that cost a German tourist his life on Monday have been arrested.

The persons of interest are currently in police custody, police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed on Wednesday.

The tourist, Joerg Schnarr, was murdered on Numbi road, outside the Kruger National Park.

Police minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola are currently in Mpumalanga to visit the scene of the crime.

[SCENE OF CRIME] Minister a Cele arrives at the crime scene where 67 year old #GermanTourist was gunned down. @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/OTD1tESbOz— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 5, 2022

Tourist attack

On Monday, 67-year-old Schnarr and three other people were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by a group of criminals.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects, travelling in a VW Caddy, are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors to their Hyundai Staria, but when the driver locked the doors, he was shot in the upper body through the window.

“The driver reversed about 100m before crashing into a wall,” Mohlala said.

Schnarr succumbed to his injuries, while his wife and the couple they were travelling with survived.

Lowvelder was told while visiting the crime scene on Numbi Road on Tuesday that at least three incidents involving the same vehicle had taken place before Schnarr was killed.

The vehicle in question, a VW Caddy, had three armed occupants robbed the occupants of two vehicles and attempted to rob a third, just hours before the tourists were attacked.

However, Masoyi police spokesperson said none of the incidents were officially reported to them.

Calls to close Numbi Gate

Calls are mounting to close the notorious Numbi Gate into the Kruger National Park, with social media users point out consistent problems with the area.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said tourists had been advised to plan their trips carefully, to only make stops at designated areas, such as garages and service stations, to try to travel in convoys and where possible, use alternative gates.

“Paul Kruger and Phabeni gates are fully operational, signposted and can be used as a gateway to other lodges around the KNP,” Phaahla said.

He said SANParks was not considering closing Numbi Gate.

