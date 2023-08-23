Man arrested for killing two flying squad police officers

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended police for the swift arrest of the suspect.

Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo were killed in the line of duty on Tuesday morning. Pictures: Saps

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who shot and killed two flying squad police officers in the Northern Cape on Tuesday morning.

Constable Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo, 45, who are both attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad were tracing a stolen vehicle when they were fatally shot by the suspect.

Police said the officers spotted the vehicle in Kimberley and pursued it.

“The driver sped off and crashed the vehicle into Transnet premises. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while firing shots that claimed the lives of the two officers.”

Cop killings

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 24 August on several charges including two counts of murder.

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect.

Masemola says the organisation will ensure justice prevails for their families, friends and colleagues.

“The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a water tight case that will result in a lengthy sentence for this perpetrator,” said Masemola.

Tribute

Sergeant Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years service at the time of her death while Constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and at the time of his death had served for 11 years.

Police conveyed condolences to the families of the slain officers.

“Sergeant Masilo and Constable Mandindi, while the arrest of your perpetrator will not bring you back, may your souls rest in peace knowing that you died serving and protecting South Africa and all its inhabitants,” said police.

