Man shoots four family members, including wife and one-year-old child

The incident happened on Saturday 19 August 2023 at about 7pm in Makgophong Village. Photo: iStock

Police in Magatle near Zebediela have launched a manhunt for a security officer who shot four people, including his estranged wife and a one-year-old child who are in critical condition.

The other victims were his wife’s cousin and sister.

It is understood the incident happened on Saturday 19 August 2023 at about 7pm in Makgophong Village in Limpopo.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the couple were separated and the wife had moved back home after the two experienced marital problems.

“The suspect apparently called his wife and, shortly after, went to her homestead in the same area. Upon arrival, he found the victims inside the family motor vehicle about to leave. He opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene.

“Police and emergency medical services were alerted and all the victims were transported to the local hospital. Sadly, the wife’s cousin and sister succumbed to their injuries, while she and a one- year-old child are in critical condition,” Ledwaba said.

He said the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Domestic violence

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said they are deeply concerned about incidents of domestic violence in the province.

“Especially during this month when women are celebrated and expect to be loved and protected. Instead, they are still being violently attacked and killed mostly by people close to them.

“We can reassure the public every effort will be made to bring the suspect responsible to justice.Efforts are already underway to investigate the matter,” said Hadebe.

Police have urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

