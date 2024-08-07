Man gets life imprisonment for raping, impregnating impaired minor

A man in Mpumalanga claimed he did not know the age of his sister-in-law, who was impaired, and that their sex was consensual.

The Mbombela Sexual Offences Court has convicted and sentenced Titus Cain Khoza, 35, to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old physically impaired sister-in-law.

Khoza was married to the victim’s sister and resided with her and the girl in Barberton.

Before the incident, the victim’s mother brought her to stay with her sister so that she could be near the school she was attending.

Claims he did not know her age

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said in October 2019 the accused’s wife went out to play cards, leaving the accused with the victim in the house.

“The accused took advantage of the victim, raped, and impregnated her. The matter was reported, and the accused was arrested,” Nyuswa said.

In court, the accused claimed that the sexual intercourse was consensual and that he was not aware of the victim’s age.

Regional court prosecutor Lazarus Rabothata led evidence of the victim who testified through the assistance of an intermediary.

DNA and medical reports were submitted as part of the evidence. It linked the accused to the offence, and he was found guilty.

Minimum sentence followed

In aggravation of sentence, the state indicated that the accused did not show any remorse and his conduct damaged the life of the victim.

The court found no substantial and compelling reasons for deviation from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment. The court further ordered that the accused’s name be registered in the national offenders register, and he be declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Nyuswa said the National Prosecuting Authority applauds the prosecution and the police for the meticulous collection and presentation of evidence.

“Justice is seen to be served,” she concluded.

