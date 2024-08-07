Police minister: ‘Be realistic on shoot to kill – it’s to protect communities, police’

Senzo Mchunu supports police shootings in self-defense, addressing concerns about South Africa's high crime rate.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Addressing a media briefing on the sidelines of the three-day ANC NEC lekgotla. Picture: Facebook/MyANC

Bullish against the background of South Africa’s crime index of 75.4, considered to be high, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has expressed confidence about the country regaining control over criminals – strongly justifying police shootings in response to attacks.

Addressing a media briefing on the sidelines of the three-day ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla yesterday, Mchunu refuted claims that crime was “out of control” – saying the country was far from sliding into lawlessness seen in some countries in South America “where the mafia co-governs with government”.

Be ‘realistic on the shoot to kill’

Reiterating his commitment to protect communities against criminals and for police to defend themselves, Mchunu called on South Africans to be “realistic on the shoot to kill” approach in instances when police were under fire from criminals.

Responding to questions on incidents involving police mowing down suspects during raids, Mchunu defended the approach, saying it wasn’t reflecting heavy-handedness.

“We are warning gangs and individuals – if you point a gun and shoot at police – they are not rolling stones but real human beings.

“We encourage and support police in the front line of fighting crime.

“If we were in a hall in [KwaZulu-Natal], with the community in attendance and get their reaction, we would realise that criticising the police is unreal.

“We have not seen police driving down the street and shooting to kill.

“They act on intelligence to a site where criminals are hiding.

“Criminals, who load their firearms and test them on the police, do not willingly give themselves up without fighting.

“Criminals shoot to kill and police are trained to prevent and combat crime. In criticising the police response, we have to be sensitive to communities falling victim to criminals and to police who are mandated in legislation to protect us,” said Mchunu.

‘Heavy-handed’ approach condemned

While the police’s response has been supported by several communities, human rights groupings have condemned as “heavy-handed” the cops’ approach in dealing with gangs and criminals, with KZN having seen regular incidents of criminal suspects mowed down.

“It is dangerous to say police were there to shoot to kill,” said Mchunu.

“We talk about trigger-happy police and not about trigger-happy criminals, when reflecting on crime scenes in KZN.

“I appeal to the media to give police space. They should not be prevented acting. We say nothing about communities on the receiving end of the killings by gangs – something unfair.

“We welcome how police responded this week during an incident in Khayelitsha after getting intelligence information, also welcoming the seizure of illegal firearms like AK-47 rifles.”

‘We are not out of control’

Mchunu said public concerns about the murder rate dominated proceedings in the peace and stability commission.

“SA appears to be in a situation where we question whether police are in control of the crime in the country.

“We are not out of control, but also not in full control either.”

Conceding the police were weak on crime detection, Mchunu said the department was beefing up crime intelligence to deal decisively with murder, gangs and drugs.

