Man in Manenburg bust with R500k worth of mandrax

Police have publicised multiple drug-related arrests in recent weeks, including 14 arrests at OR Tambo International Airport.

A sample of the mandrax tablets found in Manenburg. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

Police are making significant progress in disrupting the drug trade at both ends of the country.

A man will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being found with cardboard boxes full of mandrax tablets.

This latest arrest is part of a series of operations across the country aimed at stifling this social ill.

15,000 mandrax tablets found

Officers tied to the Manenburg police station received information about a possible bulk delivery of illegal substances in the area.

The intelligence led them to an address in Red River Walk on 5 October, where they found a 47-year-old and 15,000 mandrax tablets at the premises.

The drugs were concealed in several cardboard boxes and police place the estimated street value at R500,000.

“Substance abuse has plagued our communities in the Western Cape, as it is the main generator of gang violence and turf conflict, and is considered the root cause of gender-based violence,” stated provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

Limpopo drug dealer arrested

Meanwhile, a man was arrested on 6 October roughly 60km north of Polokwane after being caught with a variety of illegal substances.

The 43-year-old will appear in the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges relating to possession and dealing of illegal substances.

Members of the provincial flying squad conducted a tactical operation over the weekend which nabbed the man with drugs worth roughly R10,000.

“It is through this hard work and dedication, as well as continued support from community, that any form of criminality can be stopped within our environments,” stated Limpopo police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala

Numerous drug busts at OR Tambo

South Africa’s primary international port has seen a spike in drug busts over the last two months.

A Paraguayan national became the 14th individual to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for drug trafficking since the beginning of September.

He landed on Sunday after a flight from Brazil and was found to have swallowed roughly 20 bullets of cocaine.

“Every week, in the last month, SAPS has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport.

“This week alone, police arrested three drug mules, including two Dutch traffickers, found with 80kg of khat,” confirmed Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk.