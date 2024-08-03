Poor border control makes SA a hub for drug trafficking, says EFF

Police have destroyed large quantities of drugs worth R2 billion in the last twelve months.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has blamed the influx of drugs in South Africa on poor border and harbour controls and the corruption of officials.

This comes amid major drug busts across the country in recent months.

On Tuesday, a drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport as he arrived from Brazil.

Police were following up on information that the 38-year-old Brazilian national was on an identified flight and was carrying drugs.

As soon as the identified aircraft landed, police searched it and found cocaine worth R1 million in the aircraft’s toilet.

In the last two weeks, a clandestine drug lab worth R2 billion was shut down in Limpopo. Two Mexican nationals are among five suspects arrested.

In the Western Cape, R252 million worth of cocaine was seized at a roadblock in Stillbaai. A Russian national is among two suspects arrested in this case.

Last week, police also seized R40 million worth of dagga in Magaliesburg, Gauteng.

This week, crystal meth valued at R300 million was seized in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Between May and June, R4 million worth of dagga, R4 million worth of cocaine, and R4 million worth of crystal meth were seized in different parts of Mpumalanga.

According to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, police have destroyed drugs worth R2 billion in the last twelve months. These include cocaine, crystal meth and unregistered medicines.

‘Poor border control’

In a statement on Saturday, the EFF slammed the lax border controls and the corruption of some law enforcement officials.

“This dire situation highlights the horrifying reality that the drug trade in South Africa is a multi-billion rand enterprise, sprawling across every corner of our nation,” said the EFF.

“These ruthless drug lords brazenly flout the law while obliterating the future of our youth and the very fabric of our country. Our country has become a free-for-all for international drug syndicates.

“The EFF has repeatedly highlighted in the parliamentary budget votes for police and security services that crime statistics in this country reveal painfully predictable patterns.

“The gaps in our system, the key perpetrators, the hotspots, and the critical areas for police and crime intelligence intervention are all glaringly obvious. Yet, our budget is outrageously misallocated, and there are no crime prevention strategies crafted from this vital information.”

The party said it would continue to challenge Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu to present a strategic plan to curb illegal drug manufacturing and imports in South Africa.

“We demand decisive, bold action that will dismantle the drug syndicates that plague our nation. The EFF will not rest until our streets are free from this poison.”