OR Tambo Airport drug mule rushed to hospital with complications

The 43-year-old man, of Paraguayan origin, was arrested on Sunday

A suspected drug mule arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for trafficking cocaine has developed health complications and has been rushed to hospital.

The 43-year-old man, of Paraguayan origin, was nabbed on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the man has so far released about 117 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine

‘Releasing process has been stopped’

“The Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili confirms that the drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has been rushed to hospital following a health complication.

“The releasing process has been stopped. She says this must send a strong message out there and serve as a deterrent that this exercise is dangerous and can cause loss of life. Saps (South African Police Service) remains on high alert to prevent and combat criminality at Or Tambo International Airport,” Mathe said.

Drug mules

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk earlier said the man had landed from São Paulo when he was arrested by police officials at the airport.

“A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects,” she said.

Van Wyk said a total of 14 suspected drug mules have been arrested at OR Tambo in just over two months.

“Every week, in the last month, Saps has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport. This week alone, police arrested three drug mules, including two Dutch traffickers, found with 80kg of khat”

“According to a preliminary report, both the 21-year-old and 59-year-old suspects were en route from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted by police. They attempted to check in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively,” Van Wyk said.

Police have arrested a number of drug mules from São Paulo.

On Sunday last week, a 21-year-old South African drug mule was also arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly trafficking drugs that were found in her stomach.

The woman expelled 110 drug bullets.

