Another suspected drug mule arrested at OR Tambo Airport

Every week over the past month, SAPS has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport.

Police have arrested another suspected drug mule at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The 43-year-old man, of Paraguayan origin, was arrested on Sunday.

This brings the total number of arrests made at the airport in recent weeks to more than a dozen.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspected drug mule was handcuffed in collaboration with officials from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The drug mule had landed from São Paulo when he was arrested by police officials at the airport. A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine,” said Van Wyk.

Drug mules

Van Wyk said a total of 14 suspected drug mules have been arrested at OR Tambo in just over two months.

“Every week, in the last month, SAPS has arrested at least one drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport. This week alone, police arrested three drug mules, including two Dutch traffickers, found with 80kg of khat”

“According to a preliminary report, both the 21-year-old and 59-year-old suspects were en route from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted by police. They attempted to check in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively,” Van Wyk said.

Police have arrested a number of drug mules from São Paulo.

Drug bullets

On Sunday last week, a 21-year-old South African drug mule was also arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly trafficking drugs that were found in her stomach.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the drug mule was profiled and intercepted as she was arriving on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday morning, just before 9am.

The woman expelled 110 drug bullets.

According to Mathe, statistics from the SAPS at OR Tambo International Airport revealed that this was the highest number of drug bullets discovered in eight years.

