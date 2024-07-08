Man on bail for rape and murder of 83-year-old woman, allegedly rapes another granny

The suspect was out on R1 000 bail when he allegedly committed the second crime in a village not far from where the first crime happened.

Three months after he was arrested for residential burglary, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the rape of an 83-year-old woman, a man is expected to appear before Dientjie Periodical Court in Mpumlalanga on Tuesday for similar charges.

Captain Magonseni Nkosi of the Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga explained the 25-year-old suspect allegedly broke into another 77-year-old woman’s house on Wednesday night, 3 July 2024, “brutally assaulting the vulnerable granny” and repeatedly raping her for two days at Dikweteng village, Dientjie.

It is alleged that the granny eventually managed to call for help.

Was out on R1 000 bail

“The suspect allegedly escaped before community members responded to the call,” Nkosi said.

“The incident was immediately reported to police who immediately instituted an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Ohristad on Sunday, 07 July 2024.”

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect previously raped and stabbed an 83-year-old granny in March 2024 at Didimala village, Dientjie.

The suspect was arrested and was out on R1 000 bail.

The 83-year-old granny was admitted to hospital until she lost her life in May.

The latest victim is also recovering in hospital after she sustained some injuries.

The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said he was devasted to learn about the incident.

“The suspect’s actions are really disturbing and we will make sure that the incident is thoroughly investigated in order for justice to be served for the elderly citizens,” Mkhwanazi said.

KZN man sentenced for raping mentally disabled mother

This was just days after a 31-year-old man in Kwazulu Natal was sentenced to life in prison for raping his mentally disabled biological mother several times, almost daily for a while.

After the woman complained to her sister and the matter was reported to police, the son was arrested.

In the complainant’s victim impact statement, she said that the incident would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.