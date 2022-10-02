Three arrested, one killed for allegedly attacking Operation Dudula members

Faizel Patel

Limpopo police have arrested three suspects and fatally wounded another for allegedly attacking members of Operation Dudula Movement in which one member was shot dead.

The suspects aged between 25 and 26 were handcuffed on Sunday morning by the Police in the Jane Furse district while one was shot dead.

Investigations

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the movement’s members from Gauteng arrived at Jane Furse RDP Sports-ground on Saturday for the launch of their Movement and also intended to hand over the memorandum to the local Police Management.

ALSO READ: ‘People are angry and scared’: Operation Dudula makes trouble in Alexandra

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the group was reportedly travelling in a bus which drove to a demarcated area to collect the female members who were accommodated at different houses at the RDP Section.

“While on their way back towards the sports ground, their bus was allegedly attacked and damaged by a group of unknown people using stones. The bus was then stopped and some passengers alighted from the bus and ran after the attackers when an unknown member of the community shot one of the members who died instantly.”

“The incident led to the cancellation of planned activities in the area and resulted in members of the Public Order Policing Unit (POPS), Tactical Response Team (TRT) and police members from the District being deployed to monitor the situation,” Mojapelo said.

Manhunt

Mojapelo said a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the murder and malicious damage to property was launched and two male and one female suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning in different houses.

“The Police received further information about another suspect who was allegedly threatening the patrons at one of the liquor outlets at the same RDP section. On arrival, the suspect started running and, in the process, he allegedly produced a firearm and aimed at the police who then responded by fatally wounding him.”

“The 25-year-old suspect was allegedly found in possession of two loaded pistols and was positively linked to the murder,” Mojapelo added.

Arrests welcomed

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the police for arresting the suspects and has urged community members to assist the Police by providing information about the remaining suspects.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa tells South Africans xenophobia ‘inconsistent with our values’