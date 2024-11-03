Mark Lifman reportedly shot dead in George

A George CPF member confirmed that there was a shooting at a mall in the town.

Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has reportedly been killed at a shopping mall in the Western Cape.

Described as an underworld kingpin, Lifman had previously been linked to the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein and has faced accusations relating to extortion and money laundering.

A member of the George Community Policing Forum confirmed to The Citizen that there had been a shooting at a mall in the town and that their members were on scene on Sunday afternoon.

Suspects in white Polo

The shooting occurred at roughly 11.30am at the Garden Route Mall, with the Knysna-Plett Herald reporting that the suspects fled in a white VW Polo with CY registration plates.

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the victim but a man locked in a legal battle with Lifman has posted several updates on social media.

Randolf Jorberg was reportedly subject to a defamation lawsuit filed by Lifman, who also laid claim to property belonging to Jorberg.

Lifman’s numerous run-ins with the law

In 2020, Lifman lost a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) case against the South African Revenue Service. (Sars) who were attempting to seize his assets.

The SCA ruled that Lifman “had no reasonable prospects of success” in continuing his fight against Sars.

Later that year, Lifman and two others were arrested and released on R100 000 bail after being charged with multiple crimes.

“The three men were arrested in one of the phases of an ongoing investigation into extortion, dealing in drugs, fraud, corruption and money laundering activities of the Cape Town underworld organised crime,” said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

Lifman was due on court this Monday for the ongoing Brain Wainstein murder trial.

Wainstein was shot dead in his home in August 2017. The case has endured numerous stumbling blocks, including a bomb threat back in 2020.

