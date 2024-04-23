PICS: 23 foreigners nabbed, homemade step ladder and donkey carts seized at Beitbridge

Dagga was also seized.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Border Policing Team, through Operation Vala Umgodi, has arrested 23 foreigners for contravening the Immigration Act at Beitbridge at the weekend.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the police also seized a homemade wooden step ladder and five donkey carts on the western side of Beitbridge at Marooi area in Vhembe District.

Illegal equipment believed to have been used for smuggling persons and counterfeit goods across the Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa was seized.

“In addition, members of the Border police have discovered abandoned cargo worth thousands of rand; dagga weighing about 9.5kg along the borderline of Beitbridge Port of Entry while they were patrolling the borderline,” said Ledwaba.

The 23 arrested foreigners were referred to Home Affairs immigration officers to be processed for direct deportation back to their countries of origin.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, police arrested six men and one woman for illegal mining and contravening the Immigration Act at Atok in Sekhukhune District.

“A number of mining equipment that were discovered within the illegal mining sites in Sekhukhune District that included spades, buckets, and hose pipes were confiscated by the police during the execution of Operation Vala Umgodi.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court for illegal mining.

On Monday, Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation seized blocks of cocaine at Richards Bay Port of Entry.

The cocaine was found on a vessel that was travelling from Columbia to Richards Bay Port of Entry, importing iron to South Africa.

A search was conducted upon arrival of the vessel and during the search blocks of cocaine to the street value of R15 million were found.

No arrests have been made yet.

