Police urge responsible social media usage as search for Joslin Smith intensifies

Today marks two weeks since six-year-old Joslin Smith disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay.

As the search for missing six-year-old Joslin Smith intensifies, the South African Police Services (Saps) investigators have urged the public to refrain from spreading false information about the incident.

Today marks two weeks since the Grade 1 pupil disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

The search for Smith is intensifying in Saldanha with an identified area in Diazville that was subdivided into zones as part of the coordination.

Blood-stained clothing

Police said the search party has also been bolstered by a contingent from the local South African Navy joining the search and another large group from the City of Cape Town also deployed from Monday to the area.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the Saldanha Bay municipality’s firefighters are also playing a pivotal role applying their expertise in the search.

“The efforts from all the role players are enhanced by drones from the Saps and the City of Cape Town. Meanwhile, scores of neighbourhood watch members, community-based organisations and local residents have also been working around the clock in the quest to find Joslin.

Western Cape police have also found pieces of clothing with blood stains, allegedly belonging to Smith.

It is understood the blood-stained clothes were found in an open field on Saturday night.

“Items found during a search over the weekend have been sent to the Plattekloof forensic laboratory for analysis as part of the investigation,” Potelwa said.

Investigations

Potelwa has urged the public to allow police to do their work.

“A humble plea is hereby made by the South African Police Service investigators to members of the public to refrain from spreading false information on social media and desist from recording the searches as this may adversely impact the investigation. The primary focus of the coordinated efforts should be to find Joslin or what happened to her,” Potelwa said.

