Mozambican man sentenced to 10 years for murder, faces deportation

Upon completion of his 10-year sentence, the convicted murderer will be deported to Mozambique.

A 33-year-old Mozambican national, Artur Alberto Sarneto, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Bongani Dlamini in Belfast, Mpumalanga.

The Middelburg Regional Court handed down the sentence on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

He received a 10-year prison sentence for murder, with five years suspended.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in the province, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the law enforcement and judicial teams for their effective handling of the case.

Argument leads to murder

The incident occurred on 5 May 2023, when an argument between Sarneto and Dlamini escalated into violence.

According to police reports, Sarneto assaulted and fatally stabbed Dlamini before fleeing the scene.

“After the incident, the accused fled the scene and went into hiding,” said Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The police and emergency medical services (EMS) arrived shortly after but found Dlamini lying in a pool of blood.

Unfortunately, Dhlamini succumbed to the stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation and arrest for murder

Following the murder, a case was opened, and the Belfast Detective Services launched an investigation.

Acting on a tip-off from the public, police apprehended Sarneto in Lydenburg on 16 August 2023.

The investigation quickly identified Sarneto as the prime suspect, leading to his arrest and subsequent charges.

“The evidence that the men and women in Blue gathered, shared more light and convinced them that the accused was behind Dlamini’s murder,” said Mdhluli.

Illegal immigration charge added

In addition to the murder charge, authorities discovered that Sarneto was in South Africa illegally.

“Further investigation revealed that the was originally from Mozambique and did not have valid documentation to be in the country,” Mdhluli added.

This resulted in an additional charge of Contravention of the Immigration Act.

The court found the evidence against Sarneto overwhelming, resulting in his conviction. On top of the 10 years the accused is facing, an additional two years was added to his sentence for violating the Immigration Act.

Upon completion of his sentence, Sarneto will be deported to Mozambique.

