Police investigating after at least 8 killed in Khayelitsha mass shooting

Five bodies were found in Harare with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, while three more people were killed in a shooting on the same night.

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of at least eight people in the Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told The Citizen that detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are pursuing a number of leads and are working to get to the bottom of three separate incidents that claimed the lives of eight people.

Killings

“Preliminary investigations into the multiple murders in Harare this morning led detectives to believe that two incidents that preceded the one in Ncumu Street could possibly be linked.

“At around 2:50 am an adult male and his adult girlfriend were shot and killed in Feza Street, Harare, and shortly after that, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed not far from the first scene. Three hours later, the murders in Ncumu Street were committed, possibly by the same suspects,” Traut said.

Traut added that the identities of the eight victims that were killed in Khayelitsha cannot be disclosed at this stage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cele deploys task team to Nquthu to halt assassinations

Markus Jooste

Meanwhile, Traut said the death of late former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is still under investigation and refuted claims that they are withholding information on the matter.

This comes after it was reported that police allegedly refused to provide details of the probe into Jooste’s death.

The 63-year-old Jooste succumbed to a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot himself at his luxury mansion in the seaside town of Hermanus last month.

“The death inquest case docket with regards to the death of Markus Jooste is still under investigation, and there are no new developments to report at this stage.

“The Saps have not been withholding information whatsoever. The death of Markus Jooste was confirmed and police attended to the incident. The death inquest is still underway and the outcome will be determined by the Department of Justice once the death inquest hearing has been concluded,” said Traut.

ALSO READ: Suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Joburg