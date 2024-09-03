Gang violence: MMC of public safety promises more officers, sniffer dogs in Eldos [VIDEO]

Community members told Joburg MMC of Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku that 12-year-old children carry guns to school as gang violence takes over Eldorado Park.

Lancea Vale Secondary School in Elodorado Park after classrooms were set ablaze. Picture: Johannesburg Emergency Services.

Joburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) of Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku has promised to deploy more officers and sniffer dogs in Eldorado Park weeks after gang violence started spilling into the area’s schools.

Three classrooms were set ablaze at Lancea Vale Secondary School on 20 August, while the same school saw a pupil stabbed the week before.

Also, two armed people reportedly entered Willow Crescent Secondary School and opened fire, injuring two pupils.

However, officials were unable to confirm this as no injured individuals or cartridges were found at the scene, police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told The Citizen.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) called for tighter security measures at schools following these incidents.

12 year olds involved in gang violence

Tshwaku met with community representatives as well as officials from the Department of Education, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Tuesday.

There, he heard about crime hotspots and coordinated with the stakeholders on how to enhance resources to combat gang violence, support law enforcement and increase their visibility.

The community expressed their concerns about safety in schools, a statement from the department revealed.

Accounts were revealed of how 12-year-old children brought firearms onto school premises.

Also, people have allegedly been selling drugs and drug-laced products, such as ‘space muffins’, to children.

The fire gutted three classrooms at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park. Picture: Screengrabs from X/ Ma Nkosi and SCP Security

Strategies to combat Eldos gang violence

The MMC said the JMPD’s tactical response unit would be strengthened in order to implement strategic initiatives that have demonstrated success in areas with gang and drug networks, Tshwaku said.

“The accounts shared during the meeting are alarming, and it is concerning that gang terrorism is permeating the schools in the area.

“We value the community’s proactive stance, as our success hinges on their involvement; they are familiar with the ‘culprits’ causing issues within the community.”

The MMC said he has pledged to increase the number of officers and sniffer dogs deployed to the area.

He also said random inspections would be done of school transport as this has been identified as an area of concern.

The MMC further underscored the necessity of implementing educational initiatives designed to educate children about the risks linked to criminal behaviour.