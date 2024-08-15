Calls for tighter school security after Eldorado Park violence

Following a stabbing and unconfirmed shooting in Eldorado Park, the DA and Sadtu urge the government to improve school safety and protect pupils and staff.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) have called for tighter security measures at schools following violent incidents at Eldorado Park schools on Wednesday.

According to reports, two armed people entered Willow Crescent Secondary School and opened fire, injuring two learners. In a separate incident that took place at Lancea Vale Secondary School, a learner was stabbed.

Assault GBH investigation

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed to The Citizen that the Eldorado Park police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) following a stabbing at a local secondary school on Wednesday.

“A student was stabbed by another student who later fled. The injured student was taken for medical treatment, and investigations are continuing,” Kweza said.

She added that the police also responded to an apparent shooting incident at another secondary school.

“On arrival at the school, nobody knew about the shooting. A thorough investigation was done, and no individuals who were injured were found, and no cartridges were found at the scene,” Kweza said.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos said the violence in Eldorado Park has now spread over into schools, “disrupting learning and teaching and putting the lives of learners, teachers, and staff at risk.”

‘Stop talking and address this challenge’

Isa Dos Santos added that it was high time for the Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane and Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office to stop talking and address this challenge.

“This entails reviewing the school safety strategy to enhance security in and around schools and establishing clear safety plans with regular drills and emergency response procedures. It also includes enhancing collaboration with local law enforcement,” Dos Santos explained in a statement on Thursday.

“It is crucial to prevent violence and respond quickly to incidents, which involves improving emergency response times.”

Sadtu said it was deeply concerned and disturbed by the incidents, just a week before the start of the Grade 12 preliminary examinations.

The union said the incidents caused panic among the pupils, teachers, and parents.

“Learning and teaching was disrupted in most high schools in Eldorado Park yesterday. It is alleged that the incidents at Eldorado Park are linked to gangsterism in the area, which spills into the schools as rival gangs settle their scores,” Sadtu revealed in a statement on Thursday.

Invest in tighter security measures

The union also called on the government to invest in tighter security measures in schools.

“No effective teaching and learning will take place if learners and teachers feel insecure,” Sadtu said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng police expressed appreciation for the Eldorado Park community’s understanding and cooperation as they investigated the incidents.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” Kweza said.