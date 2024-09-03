Teacher contracts won’t be renewed in the Western Cape, but schools will stay open

Education minister Siviwe Gwarube recently allayed fears of a teacher shortage in a rapidly growing SA, saying projections paint a positive picture.

Due to the shortfall, contract teachers will not be reappointed after their contracts end, and some permanent teachers will be relocated to fill vacancies at other schools. Picture: iStock

Thousands of teachers may soon be jobless in the Western Cape when their contracts are not renewed because of budgets.

An estimated 2,400 teacher posts are set to be cut in 2025, due to the national government’s inability to fully accommodate a 2023 wage agreement, said the Western Cape government.

The provincial government recently revealed they are facing a R3.8 billion shortfall over the next three years, despite their execution of a substantial R2.5 billion budget cut in administration, curriculum and infrastructure.

While retrenchments are not on the cards, Education MEC David Maynier confirmed that contract teachers will not be renewed.

Permanent teachers will be relocated to other schools to help with shortages and Maynier told The Citizen “no schools are planned to be closed” amid the cuts.

Other provinces affected

The Western Cape is not the only province being affected.

Several provinces spoke of the challenges faced during their presentations to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education in the National Assembly last month.

KwaZulu-Natal revealed that they are unable to fund 11 092 of their teacher posts. They have a budget shortfall of R4 billion for 2024, resulting in the cutback of Norms and Standards payments to schools and the postponed payment to service providers.

Mpumalanga reportedly has budget concerns of R876 million, while the North West has pressure of R485 million.

The Northern Cape allegedly revealed in their presentation that they have had to execute a “drastic removal of a large number of vacant posts” from their departmental structure, and yet will not be able to overcome their shortfall.

Gauteng will reportedly have to decrease learner transport, and will not have the capacity to expand Early Childhood Development coverage as devised.

Is SA training enough teachers?

“Audited report of initial teacher education graduates released by the DHET indicated the output of 29,712 graduates in 2021. Therefore, we believe that even at the highest peak of demand, estimated to be around 26 000, the supply will be adequate to meet the demand”.