Mob ‘goes on rampage’, kills burglary suspect – police

Preliminary investigations have linked the deceased to two burglaries in the area. The police have condemned the actions of the community.

Police are investigating cases of murder and burglary after a mob justice incident saw an apparent burglar killed for his crimes in Mokopane, Limpopo.

The office of the Provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo said on Thursday the “community went on a rampage” the day before, catching and assaulting the man.

“The police received reports of the incident at approximately 2.30pm, and they immediately proceeded to the scene,” a statement from the office read.

“Upon arrival, they found the suspect severely injured and in possession of some of the stolen properties. The suspect was quickly transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.”

Preliminary investigations found the suspect was linked to two burglaries in the area.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said her office strongly condemns the community’s actions.

“Vigilantism undermines the rule of law and threatens public safety,” she said.

“It is imperative that justice is served through the appropriate legal channels. We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact the police to ensure that those responsible are held accountable according to the law.”

She said the suspect’s identity would be revealed at a later stage.

Anyone with information can contact the Detective Commander Lieutenant Colonel Smit on 082 451 7213 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use MySAPS App.

One in seven murders

In December last year, it was revealed that more than one in seven murders in Limpopo between July and December were at the hands of communities or vigilantes.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told The Citizen this equated to 37 murders out of 237.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe also warned at the time that if vigilantism was not stopped, it would only grow.

Additional reporting by: Shanice Naidoo.