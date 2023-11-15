Crisis unfolds in Zeerust amid vigilante attacks on Congolese community

The tension between the Congolese community and South Africans in Zeerust has reached boiling point. Members of the Congolese community are living in fear as locals claim to be fighting drug lords, who are alleged to be mostly Congolese. Suspect accused of rape and housebreaking killed This comes after furious members of the Ikageleng, Zeerust, neighbourhood took the law into their own hands by killing a South African they accused of rape and housebreaking. The community members allegedly tortured and forced the suspect to reveal where they bought their drugs. The community then went to every dealer and demanded they…

The tension between the Congolese community and South Africans in Zeerust has reached boiling point.

Members of the Congolese community are living in fear as locals claim to be fighting drug lords, who are alleged to be mostly Congolese.

Suspect accused of rape and housebreaking killed

This comes after furious members of the Ikageleng, Zeerust, neighbourhood took the law into their own hands by killing a South African they accused of rape and housebreaking.

The community members allegedly tortured and forced the suspect to reveal where they bought their drugs. The community then went to every dealer and demanded they leave town.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (Saps) North West Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “We can confirm the sporadic attacks on Congolese foreign nationals. At this stage, cases of assault, murder and malicious damage to property have been opened but no arrests have been made.”

Congolese community leader hiding with family

Anderson Smith, 42, a Congolese community leader in Zeerust who also works as a petrol attended, did not agree to a face-to-face interview as that would compromise his security. He is hiding with his family.

They are running out of supplies and he is afraid to go shopping because that would put his life in danger.

“The Congolese are unable to work, and [they] live in fear,” Smith said.

“South Africans in Zeerust say they want to sweep all of us here. I have been sleeping by the grace of God because the situation is very tense.”

According to Smith, the authorities were supposed to create a dialogue between the locals and the Congolese.

Salons used a fronts for drug business

A 68-year-old woman from Ikageleng, who did not want to be named, alleged businesses like salons were used by Congolese as fronts for their drug businesses.

“In 2018 we, together with the Zeerust Saps, found drugs in many of these salons. Criminal cases were opened, and we made follow-ups but nothing happened. It would make sense to suspect that the police are on the payroll of the drug lords,” she said.

Another community member who would not be named said the motive was to fight crime and protect their kids from drugs.

“I must make it clear that this is not a xenophobic protest. This is a call against crime, especially drugs and human trafficking.”

Congolese feel targeted

Smith said he and fellow Congolese felt targeted.

“We are the only foreign nationals under attack. Not all of us sell drugs or traffic in humans. I came into the country through proper ways… I do not steal or destroy anyone’s future.”

Mokgwabone said: “The police are monitoring the situation which is relatively quiet.”

