Ex-ward councillor, motivational speaker arrested on alleged ‘construction mafia’ charges

Men are alleged to have arrived at a construction site to demand jobs and protection fees, forcing labourers off site.

An undercover operation in Klerksdorp secured the arrest of a former ward councillor and motivational speaker on 23 July.

Letlhogonolo Kaunda was arrested after a tip-off about alleged “construction mafia” activities and is expected to face charges of intimidation and extortion.

The accused appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court and he has been remanded in custody until his bail application on 27 August.

Protection fees demanded

Reports made to police a week before the operation stated that two men had arrived at a construction site claiming to be representatives of the community.

Teams were installing fibre optic cables along the N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom and the two men demanded jobs from the contractor.

The contractor claimed the labourers were then intimidated and prevented from continuing their work.

“The suspects demanded immediate payment R50 000 protection fee. The victims were also instructed to leave the site and to come back when they have money to pay the suspects,” explained North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

Police relayed how the labourers abandoned their work site for several days, with the suspects repeatedly calling them to demand the protection fees.

Klerksdorp police’s tactical response team, guided by provincial organised crime and intelligence units, set up the operation and carried out the arrest of the 39-year-old former ward councillor and self-proclaimed motivational speaker.

Minister fighting ‘construction mafia’

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson was quick to identify “construction mafias” as a problem.

Macpherson said in making construction sites safe, the government must address the challenges that impede progress.

Among Macpherson’s goals, Moneyweb reported, focus on ending the disruption and hijacking of construction sites.

The hope is that this will lead to projects being completed on time and within budget, ending corruption and poor project management and ensuring safety standards are being adhered to.