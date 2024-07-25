Who will watch the Presidency?

Opposition parties question the lack of oversight by the Presidency now managing state-owned enterprises.

Who’s going to keep an eye on the Presidency, which now has the critically important state-owned enterprises (SOEs) portfolio under its wing?

That’s the question opposition parties have been asking of the government of national unity (GNU) this week.

Absence of portfolio committee under scrutiny

The absence of a portfolio committee dedicated to overseeing the Presidency is again under scrutiny.

Concerns over accountability and transparency have been raised by the decision to dissolve the department of public enterprises and centralise ownership of state-owned companies under the office of the president.

Leader of the official opposition in parliament, John Hlophe, asked during the Presidency’s budget debate on Tuesday why there was no portfolio committee overseeing the Presidency.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa has set gold standard in ethical and purposeful leadership’: Thuli Madonsela

With the dissolution of the department of public enterprises, SOEs will no longer be accountable to parliament. These include Eskom, Transnet, Denel, the Forestry Company, the SA Post Office and the SABC, among about 700 others.

Call for an oversight committee

Mxolisi Makhubo, spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement, said several issues involving President Cyril Ramaphosa had prompted the call for an oversight committee.

“These include, but are not limited to, the handling of the Phala Phala scandal, allegations of financial misconduct and perceived inadequacies in addressing corruption and state capture.

“These matters raise serious questions about transparency, accountability and governance,” he said.

According to Makhubo, the current parliamentary oversight mechanisms are insufficient and often lack the focused mandate and resources necessary to thoroughly investigate complex issues involving the Presidency.

ALSO READ: ‘How can we approve it with no figures’ – Hlophe questions Ramaphosa on Presidency budget

“Given the current GNU setup, it is crucial to have robust oversight mechanisms in place to maintain checks and balances.

“The unique political landscape of the seventh administration, with its diverse coalition, necessitates enhanced vigilance to prevent dilution of accountability,” he added.

Suggested system for monitoring president

During parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, Corné Mulder, the leader of Freedom Front Plus in parliament, suggested a system for monitoring the president.

This was backed by Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip and UDM top whip MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.

The report from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture also recommended that there should be an oversight committee for the Presidency.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Presidency refutes Sisulu’s claims about Goolam and bugging everybody

Trollip asked why there was no such committee despite calls for one.

“The president has said he has nothing to hide. Well, if he’s got nothing to hide, then form the committee,” he said.

Trollip said although the country had good laws around oversight, they didn’t hold the executive to account.

“We’ve got a government that has a really bad reputation for accountability and accounting for state funding.

“We’ve got a government that’s very long on promises and short on delivery and accountability. And because of that, we should be putting in more structures that ensure good accountability and oversight,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet tonight

Zibi, standing committee on public accounts chair, said: “Over the years, the size and scope of the Presidency has expanded significantly. However, the growth of the Presidency has not been matched by efforts to ensure that the many issues that previously fell to [departments] continue to be subject to parliamentary oversight.”

Calls warranted as oversight weak in SA

Governance expert and political analyst Dr Bernard Sebake said the calls were warranted as oversight over the executive has been relatively weak in SA.

“It has been weak on the basis that when the executive is accounting to the National Assembly, there’s always been some level of party-political defence for one of their own, and it has cost what we term oversight over the executive by the National Assembly.

“It has lacked consequential management due to political correctness. It is one of the weak areas that require strengthening,” he said.

“Sometimes, the call for oversight over the Presidency is informed by whether the political parties in opposition are able to trust the sitting president.

ALSO READ: President’s spokesperson and Helen Zille disagree on Ramaphosa’s constitutional authority

“Whether he’s able to really reclaim the sovereignty of the state and not do what is always alleged as working with Western forces.”