Mpumalanga launches highway patrol after Dutch tourist shooting

Blue light robberies, hijackings and shootings of motorists – including tourists – have necessitated the patrol, police said.

The acting Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga is launching a highway police patrol after a spike in crime on the open road.

This trend has seen criminals target road users, tourists, commuters, hitchhikers and motorists, police said Wednesday.

One of the more troubling incidents involved a Dutch couple being shot at, forced off the road, and robbed, while on holiday last week.

The man from The Netherlands was shot in the hand while his partner emerged unharmed.

The Hawks acted on information received and arrested one of the three suspects who fired on the couple. Police recovered their stolen possessions.

Highway patrol to combat ‘blue light’ robberies

“A common trend which was often seen used by suspects is the so-called ‘blue lights’ robberies whereby many became victims,” police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“When analysing the crime trends, as well as developing effective methods on how to deal with crime on the roads, the Saps management in Mpumalanga, under the leadership of the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi deemed it necessary to launch the highway patrol unit to address the crime challenges on the roads.”

The launch will take place on the N4 Highway in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi will launch the unit with MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie in attendance.

Constable and tourist die in highway accident

In July, Mdhluli said police were investigating a crash on the R540 between Dullstroom and Belfast.

A police officer and three civilians died in the crash. One of the women was a tourist from the United States.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Mkhwanazi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the three victims.