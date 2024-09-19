Crime

Thando Nondlwana

By Thando Nondywana

19 Sep 2024

06:15 am

Gauteng police destroy alcohol to fight crime

Gauteng police destroyed 13 million millilitres of alcohol, targeting illegal outlets contributing to rising contact crimes in the province.

Picture for illustration: Tracy Lee Stark

Gauteng police have destroyed about 13 million millilitres of alcohol confiscated during various operations across the province.

This included 10 million millilitres of beer, two million millilitres of cider, and 145 088 millilitres of spirits.

Illegal alcohol outlets targeted

The operation, led by the provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, was dealing with an influx of illegal liquor outlets and lack of compliance.

Mthombeni said in the first quarter alone, 57 769 litres of alcohol were confiscated.

However, the liquor destruction on Tuesday included liquor seized over a longer period.

He emphasised illegal liquor outlets are significant contributors to contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, assault and rape.

“Alcohol drives people to commit crime. When people take alcohol, they lose self-control,” he said.

Consumer Goods Council South Africa CEO Zinhle Tyikwe applauded the police.

“Our members are committed to ensuring that their products, whether alcohol or related items, adhere to the country’s laws,” Tyikwe said

