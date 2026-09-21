Mpumalanga police sweep over 20 suspects in Witbank, Vosman crime blitz

Police said the arrests send a clear message to criminals.

Mpumalanga police have hailed a sweeping crackdown in Witbank and Vosman that netted more than 20 suspects, seized stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms, and disrupted a string of violent crimes across the Nkangala District.

The multidisciplinary operation, which ran from 16 to 20 September, brought together Witbank and Vosman police, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala Anti‑Hijacking Team, Public Order Policing, and tracking companies.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the arrests send a clear message to criminals.

“We will not allow syndicates and violent offenders to terrorise our communities. This operation shows that when we combine intelligence and manpower, we strike hard and effectively.”

Among those arrested were two suspects found with unlicensed pistols and ammunition, which will undergo ballistic testing.

Another suspect was caught driving a Hyundai H1 minibus stolen in Brakpan earlier this month.

Offences

In total, the crackdown led to arrests for a wide range of offences – including drug possession, contravention of the Immigration Act, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, kidnapping, attempted murder, house robbery, malicious damage to property, business burglary, and driving under the influence.

Police also recovered a stolen vehicle and confiscated multiple firearms.

Operation

Masondo emphasised the breadth of the operation.

“We dealt with everything from carjackings and house robberies to drug offences and attempted murder. No crime is too small or too big. Our mandate is to protect every citizen.”

All suspects are expected to appear in various magistrates’ courts in Nkangala soon.

Community safety

Masondo praised the collaboration

“This was not just about numbers. It was about restoring confidence. Communities must know we are present, proactive, and relentless in rooting out crime.”

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise echoed the sentiment, commending all role players for their vigilance and integrated approach.

“The simultaneous operations in Witbank and Vosman demonstrate our integrated approach to fighting crime. We remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate violent crimes and ensure the safety of communities across Mpumalanga,” said Modise.