Murder charge added for two suspects after house robbery victim dies in hospital

A 27-year-old man and his girlfriend has been remanded in custody.

A harrowing home robbery in the neighbourhood of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape turned fatal after an 82-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Almost two weeks ago, George Mildenhall was attacked and assault during the incident for two days in his home on Mossel Street.

The horrifying incident came to light when Mildenhall’s daughter made a heart-wrenching discovery as she stumbled upon her elderly father, bound and helpless on the floor of his residence on 13 September.

The ordeal had left the victim with severe head injuries, and valuable household possessions had been stolen during the break-in.

The suspects gained entry of his home by forcing the burglar bars open.

Suspects nabbed

According to the Eastern Cape police, the 82-year-old has since died.

“Tragically, Mildenhall’s battle for survival led him to a hospital bed in Gqeberha, but on 20 September 2023, he lost that battle,” Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

Naidu said the police had arrested two suspects four days before his death.

She revealed that investigations had led detectives to a residence on Griffiths Mxenge Street, Oceanview, where Zakhele Yake and Ria Maku – aged 27 and 19 respectively – were swiftly apprehended.

The stolen property from Mildenhall’s house was successfully recovered.

Initially charged with house robbery and attempted murder, Yake and his girlfriend faced a grim future as they appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate Court on Monday, 18 September.

However, the stakes in their legal battle took a dark turn when they were once again before the court on Friday to face an additional murder charge after Mildenhall’s death.

Bail application

Naidu confirmed that Yake and Maku will remain in custody and are scheduled for a formal bail application next Thursday, 28 September.

Sarah Baartman district police commissioner, Zolani Xawuka, commended the detectives for their rapid response to the incident.

“The motive behind such a heinous act was robbery, which was a senseless crime that has claimed a life.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that justice is served. We applaud the community’s commitment and support in helping us swiftly apprehend the suspects,” Xawuka said.

