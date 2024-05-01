KZN gunman caught minutes after shooting taxi boss in Pretoria

Police injured and arrested an alleged gunman who killed a taxi boss. Picture: iStock

An alleged gunman from KwaZulu-Natal was arrested just moments after killing a meter taxi boss in Pretoria on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the unnamed chairperson of a meter taxi association was gunned down in central Pretoria.

“Members from Rapid Rail Police Unit were at Pretoria Railway Station when they heard the sound of a gunshot.

“The members quickly rushed to the scene and noticed a man who was carrying a firearm running towards the CBD.

“When asked to stop, the suspect fired shots at the police and police responded by shooting back. The suspect was shot and injured before he was arrested,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

The 30-year-old alleged gunman was found with a firearm and ammunition. Preliminary investigations revealed that he is from Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal.

May be linked to taxi violence

He is currently in hospital under police guard and will be charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

It is thought the alleged gunman may be linked to other crimes, including taxi violence. Investigations are underway.

Gauteng has been gripped by a sharp rise in taxi violence in recent months. Commuters have described a bloody war over routes that have seen several murders at the hands of gunmen in broad daylight and on crowded streets.

A dispute between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA) and Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association’s (NANDUWE) recently resulted in almost 50 taxis being impounded.

MEC for Transport in Gauteng Kedibone Diale-Tlabela told The Citizen she had received information of possible retaliation and further bloodshed.

“We received security threat alerts that the two taxi associations who have been engaged in fatal attacks against each other were planning retaliations. We then worked with law enforcement agencies to work monitor disputed routes mainly around Zone 9 and Central Western Jabavu and Orlando West.”

WATA responded to the impounding by embarking on a three-day stay away, leaving commuters stranded in several parts of Soweto and Johannesburg Central.

Diale-Tlabela said she was concerned about the use of firearms in the taxi industry.

“The challenge is that the industry has been dealing with issues of conflict and they believe that killing each other is the solution.”

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa