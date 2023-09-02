Elderly man, 65, murdered on Eastern Cape farm

Van Niekerk found lying lifeless in a pool of blood within his farmhouse.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 65-year-old elderly man was murdered in a horrific attack on a farm in the Eastern Cape.

The victim, identified as Matthys Van Niekerk, was discovered with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat last Wednesday on a farm near route R390, just outside the town of Cradock.

According to reports, the gruesome discovery was made by concerned colleagues who went searching for Van Niekerk when he failed to show up for work on Wednesday morning.

What they encountered was a scene of unimaginable horror, with Van Niekerk found lying lifeless in a pool of blood within his farmhouse.

ALSO READ: Four nabbed after farmer’s wife identifies teen attackers who tortured husband

Resident engineer

Van Niekerk, a resident engineer affiliated with SNA Civil and Structural Engineers, had been residing alone on the picturesque farm Uitkyk while working on a road reconstruction project spanning the R390 route between Cradock and Hofmeyr.

The South African reported that his commitment to the project meant he would have called the farm home for the project’s expected three-year duration.

According to the report, colleagues of the victim believe that Van Niekerk had just returned home from work on that fateful Tuesday afternoon when the brutal attack took place.

The shock and anguish rippled throughout the small town of Cradock as the community grappled with the loss of a respected member.

In an effort to bring the perpetrator to justice, the Cradock South African Police Service (Saps) launched an urgent manhunt for a potential suspect.

Solving the crime

Andrew Kroukamp, aged 28, is sought for questioning in connection with this gruesome murder.

Law enforcement authorities believe that Kroukamp’s cooperation could provide crucial leads in solving this heinous crime.

Police are looking for Andrew Kroukamp. Image: supplied by SAPS.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, told the media that Cradock Saps is making a heartfelt appeal to members of the community and the public at large for assistance in locating Andrew Kroukamp.

“If you have any information regarding Kroukamp’s whereabouts or any details that could aid the investigation, please contact the leader of the investigating team at 082 319 8876.

“You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stop by calling 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS App,” Nkohli said.

NOW READ: Suspect connected to Odendaalsrus farm murder through DNA