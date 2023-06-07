WATCH: Nando’s to beef up security after bullets fly at drive-thru

By Citizen Reporter

Nando’s South Africa says it will put security measures in place to ensure its customers’ safety at its branches.

This after a dramatic video, in which a customer can be seen shooting at would-be hijackers while waiting at a Nando’s drive-thru, went viral on social media.

The incident happened at the Nando’s Nelpark, in Philip Nel Park, in the west of Pretoria, on 28 May.

Nando’s to implement extra safety measures

Outlet spokesperson Nontobeko Sibiya said the company was looking at implementing extra safety such as closing its drive-thrus 15 minutes earlier.

“We are also looking at introducing more lighting as a deterrent,” Sibiya said.

“We encourage all South Africans to be vigilant and remain aware of their surroundings at all times.” READ MORE VIDEO: Gauteng welcomes new crime prevention wardens

The company also applauded the staff members who were on duty during the incident.

“The conduct of our Nandocas, despite the dangerous circumstances, was exemplary. These staff members received trauma counselling the following day and we will continue to give them the support they need.”

ALSO READ: Hijacking ordeal: KZN driver escapes burning vehicle just in time [PHOTOS]

Watch: Nando’s drive-thru shootout

‘Brazen criminality’

Sibiya said the company was ready and willing to cooperate with the police to fast-track the investigation.

The outlet said it was horrified by the incident.

“This brazen criminality resulted in our customer firing gunshots at the perpetrators in response to the attack. The SAPS responded to the incident and arrived on the scene. The case is under investigation.”

ALSO READ: Baffling case of the body and the stolen bakkie

Mixed reactions to customer’s actions

Some social media users hailed the customer as a hero while others slammed his actions as “stupidity”.

“If he faces another situation like this, he must never try this again,” commented a user.

However, some hailed him as a brave young man who deserved a job at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“This guy must be recruited to SAPS as a reservist. His bravery is needed. Only 10% of SAPS can do what he did.”

Some social media commentators were flabbergasted at how brazen criminals are, saying that they have become so daring that they do not care what happens to them.

“Criminals attack anywhere and everywhere,” read a comment.

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article originally appeared in the Pretoria Rekord and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.